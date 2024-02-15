Sevens

Selection did not surprise me: Young

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 15, 2024 4:43 pm

Heleina Young [right] during their training session today.

New Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s rep Heleina Young says her selection for the next World 7s Series leg doesn’t come as a surprise because she worked hard for it.

Young will make her Fijiana 7s debut at the Vancouver 7s next weekend.

After six months of rehab, Young says she is ready to give her best.

“I know if my mum was around she would be quiet happy and I know this is going to make my family happy as well and that for me is my biggest push. I also want to enjoy every second and not put too much pressure on myself and have fun with the girls.”

The Fijiana are pooled with USA, Japan and Australia.

They will play Japan in their opening group match next Saturday at 6.15am.

The team will depart our shores tomorrow night.

You can watch all the Fijiana and Fiji 7s pool games on FBC TV.

