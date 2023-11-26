Rasaku returns to HSBC World 7s Series

Kaminieli Rasaku [File Photo]

Fiji Airways 7s coach Ben Gollings has named his 13-member squad for the Dubai and Cape Town 7s tournaments.

Making his return to the HSBC Sevens Series is blockbusting rover and Olympic Games gold medallist Kaminieli Rasaku.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi is among the experienced players, which also includes Filipo Bukayaro, Terio Tamani, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Joseva Talacolo, Jerry Matana, Filipe Sauturaga and Manueli Maisamoa.

The new players include Josese Batirerega, Ilikimi Vunaki, Netava Koroisau and Rupeni Kabu.

Fiji is grouped alongside USA, France and Great Britain in the Dubai 7s next weekend on December 2nd-3rd.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana side has also been named for the opening leg of the 2023-2024 sevens series.

Ana Naimasi, Aloesi Nakoci, Raijeli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Younis Bese, Maria Rokotuisiga and Reapi Uluinasau are the experienced players in the squad.

Also making the cut are Talei Wilson, Laisani Moceisawana, Lavenia Cavuru, Viniana Riwai, Ilisapeci Delaiwau and Mereani Rogosau.

The Fijiana side is grouped in Pool A with New Zealand, South Africa and Great Britain.