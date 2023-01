Stop Violence Against Women Police Vs Tagimocia Ranadi.

Stop Violence Against Women Police will take on Army in the women’s Plate final of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s that is currently underway in Sigatoka.

Ram Sami Army had beaten LV Stingrays 12-5 in the first semi-final.

Stop Violence Police hammered Tagimocia Ranadi 28-nil.

Article continues after advertisement

A star-studded Police side ran in four unanswered tries.