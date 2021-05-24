Plans to have last leg of Super Series in October

The resumption of the Fiji Rugby Union Super Sevens Series will depend on when restrictions are eased.

With only one leg left to go, FRU is anticipating to have it next month.

For now, FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says getting our national side back into camp will be first on the list and using the Series to prepare for the next year’s HSBC Sevens Series.

“We have asked the players to take a good break, then we will start calling them when restrictions are lifted and prepare accordingly. If restrictions are still in place and lifted in October, then we will be planning for the next leg of the Super Sevens series, before we start planning for next year.”

Though Fiji is not part of Canada 7s, the Dubai 7s in December is next on the agenda for the national side.

Meanwhile, you can watch the HSBC Vancouver 7s next Saturday and Sunday, live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.