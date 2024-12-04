Oceania 7s on FBC Sports

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fans can watch the Fiji 7s and Fijana 7s Development sides at the Oceania 7s in Honiara, Solomon Islands this weekend live on FBC Sports.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air both days of action on its sports channel starting from 10am on Saturday.

Our Fiji Women’s Development meet Vanuatu at 10:44am on Saturday and Solomon Islands at 6:04pm.

Fiji’s men’s team have Tuvalu and Nauru in the pool.

The Viliame Satala coached side meets Nauru at 12:24pm on Saturday and Tuvalu at 8:16pm.

The men’s team have the likes of Manueli Maisamoa, Sakiusa Siqila, Rubeni Kabu and Rokoua Rasaku in the squad.

Also making the cut are young Suva centre Iosefo Namoce and Saunaka forward Lasaro Bogisa.