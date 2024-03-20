No spots guaranteed: Kolinisau

Fiji 7s coach Osea Koloinisau

No places are guaranteed in the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side.

This is the law that new coach Osea Kolinisau has laid down for the players in the current squad for the remainder of the World 7s Series and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Speaking at a press conference in Suva today, Kolinisau says he has briefed his players on what he expects from them in order to make the cut.

Article continues after advertisement

The 2016 Rio Olympic gold medal winning captain says he intends to work on improving the player’s fitness, which he identifies as one of the major weaknesses in the team.

Kolinisau adds he has also given the green light for players to play for their various clubs in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, which kicks off tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The next leg of the World Sevens Series is the Hong Kong 7s on April 5th-7th.