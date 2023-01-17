New journey for Kurt Baker

[Source: World Rugby]

One of the most decorated players in New Zealand rugby sevens history Kurt Baker will be watching on from the other side of the world when the Hamilton 7s returns for the first time in three years this weekend.

Baker flew to Washington DC, USA on the weekend with his partner and young daughter to grasp a new opportunity in Major League Rugby with the Old Glory club.

He made 233 appearances and won five Series titles for the All Blacks 7s, two Rugby World Cups and two Commonwealth Games gold medals.

Article continues after advertisement

Baker says he has no regrets about walking away from sevens.

Looking back at his storied sevens career, Baker name-checks DJ Forbes, Tim Mikkelson, Scott Curry and some amazing wingers but says it would be unfair to single out one former team-mate as the best he played with.

The Hamilton 7s kicks off on Saturday with both our Fiji 7s and Fijiana teams playing.

Fiji Men’s 7s side will take on France at 8.32am Saturday in their opening Hamilton 7s match.

They’ll then meet Kenya at 12pm and Samoa at 3.06pm Saturday.

The Fijiana plays Great Britain at 10.22am Saturday, before facing hosts New Zealand at 2.12pm followed by Papua New Guinea at 5.37pm.