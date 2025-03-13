National reps out to prove worth

Team Viwa [Source: Facebook]

In a bid to secure a spot in the national squad for the Hong Kong 7s at the end of the month, a handful of national reps are competing at the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s in Nadi under a club named Viwa.

The team consists of national 7s reps returning injuries along with players from the Drua Development Academy.

Viwa coach Viliame Satala says this tournament will allow the players to slowly adjust to a competitive environment and make the cut for Hong Kong.

Team Viwa consists of players like Pilipo Bukayaro, Josese Batirerega and Suliano Volivoli.

“So we’re giving them some game time for this week so they can prove themselves for the tournament next week in Hong Kong.”

This tournament and the upcoming Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will these players with enough game time to properly prove themselves worthy of representing Fiji at Hong Kong.

The side thumped Vuna Rugby 27-5 in their first match this morning, and they face Mosi Rugby at 3.08pm today.

The Nawaka 7s is currently underway at the Prince Charles Park in nadi, and concludes on Saturday.

