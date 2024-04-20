Nasova hungry for more game time

Joji Nasova

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rookie winger Joji Nasova got his baptism of fire at the Hong Kong 7s last week and is eager to get more game time in the bag.

With experienced players slowly returning to the fold such as Kaminieli Rasaku and Terio Tamani, Nasova says he has to work twice as hard if he is to make the cut for the Singapore 7s next month.

Nasova says he had a memorable outing at the Hong Kong 7s, something he has always dreamt about as a young boy.

Article continues after advertisement

“I learnt so much from playing in Hong Kong, it opened my eyes playing in front of all those people and in a big stadium. I couldn’t believe I was actually playing in Hong Kong and it showed in my first game but I’m happy I was able to get my confidence back.”

The Toge villager from Ba says the experience of playing at the Mecca of 7s has given him an insatiable hunger for more game time in the international arena.

Coach Osea Kolinisau likens Nasova to former national 7s winger, Savenaca Rawaca and says he has a bright future in the game.

The national extended squad had two friendly matches against Japan yesterday as they continue their preparation for the Singapore 7s from May 3rd to the 5th.

Fiji is pooled with Ireland, USA and Great Britain.

In the women’s division, the Fijiana side are grouped with Australia, Great Britain and Brazil.