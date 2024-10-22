More than rugby for Malake 7s

Paradise Beverages head of marketing, Etrina Simpson [left] with Isoa Tute

Proceeds from this weekend’s Fiji Bitter Malake 7s will go towards phase two of renovation works for the village’s church.

Tournament co-ordinator, Isoa Tute, says Malake 7s is more than just rugby, and it’s about building stronger communities.

This year, teams, management and fans will participate in a town-wide cleanup of Rakiraki, showing that the impact of rugby extend well beyond the game.

Article continues after advertisement

The Malake 7s is the second event on the Fiji Bitter 7s Series with the Kadavu 7s the first tournament.



Paradise Beverages head of marketing, Etrina Simpson with Isoa Tute

Paradise Beverages head of marketing, Etrina Simpson says the Malake 7s is a perfect reflection of what the company stands which includes community development and passion for the game.

Kadavu 7s champion, Wardens Gold plus top men’s teams like Fire, Dominion Brothers, Vuda Kings, Uluinakau Babas and Tabadamu have confirmed their participation.

The Malake 7s starts on Thursday and concludes on Saturday at Narauyaba Sports Ground in Ra.