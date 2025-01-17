Loganimasi boots Drua to semifinal

First timers to the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s, Fijian Drua, is through to the semi-final thanks to a successful penalty goal from Olympics silver medallist, Ponipate Loganimasi.

The Drua defeated Fiji Bitter 7s Series leaders, Lavidi Brothers, 8-5.

Scores were locked 5-all when the final hooter sounded and the Drua was given a penalty close to Lavidi’s territory.

However, they decided to take the shot at goal with Loganimasi stepping up and he didn’t dissapoint.

Ilaisa Droasese worked tirelessly for the Drua with Jack Volavola and Junior Ratuva.

In another quarter-final, the All Blacks 7s went down 21-12 to Samoa.