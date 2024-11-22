Huge boost for Coral Coast 7s from McDonald’s

McDonald’s Fiji has today further cemented its sponsorship towards the Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament.

The franchise handed over a cheque of $100,000.

Coral Coast Sevens Organising Committee Chair and Founder Jay Whyte says this is a huge boost for them as they continue preparations for the tournament.

Whyte thanks McDonald’s Fiji for their continued support over the years towards grassroots rugby.

McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director Marc McElrath says they are committed to working with sports in the country and the tournament is a perfect way.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held from the 16th to the 18th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.