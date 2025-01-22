Heart over hurdles for FSC U20 sevens

[Source: Fiji Sports Council/Facebook]

The Fiji Sports Council Under-20 Sevens team is currently in camp as they prepare for a tour of New Zealand.

Despite facing significant financial challenges, the team remains committed to their training and development.

CEO Gilbert Vakalalabure shared insights into the team’s journey, emphasizing the dedication of both players and management.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think, to be honest, everything has been very hard for us. Even trying to collect the boys, to identify boys from the field, it was really hard. Same as them now being in camp.”

The team is now focused on their preparations despite the financial constraints.

“Everything comes with money, and unfortunately, we don’t have the resources we wish we had. But we are pushing forward. Even though it’s hard, I see no problem with the boys’ commitment and drive to succeed.”

The New Zealand tour will provide a valuable opportunity for the players to gain international experience and showcase their skills.

The Fiji Sports Council continues to rally support to ensure the team can perform at their best on this stage.

The Fiji Sports Council under 20 side is coached by former Fiji 7s rep Sireli Bobo.