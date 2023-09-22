Fourth consecutive win for Fijiana 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijiana overcame a determined Australia outfit 28-19 to secure its fourth consecutive win in the Fiji Airways Mini 7s tournament underway at Albert Park in Suva.

Australia kept Fijiana on its toes as they trailed 12-14 at the break.

Fiji’s Younis Bese and Vani Buleki scored in the initial half with Lavena Cavuru adding the conversion.

Article continues after advertisement

The Saiasi Fuli-coached team scored two more tries in the se one spell to seal the win.

In another match, France defeated New Zealand 26-19.