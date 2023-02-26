Four for Teba, Rokoua scores on debut

Iowane Teba scores for Fiji.

A first half hat-trick to Iowane Teba propelled the Fiji Airways men’s 7s side to a big 50-0 victory over Japan in their opening Los Angeles match.

Teba was lethal on the right side scoring three tries to put Fiji in a comfortable lead.

In wet conditions, Fiji made play look easy as they tossed the ball around before Filipo Bukayaro found space and slithered through for Fiji’s fourth try as they led 26-0 at the break.

Waisea Nacuqu and Teba with his fourth added to Japan’s misery with two more tries in the second half.

It was icing on the cake for the national side when debutant Rokoua Rasaku and Manueli Maisamoa crossed over for Fiji’s 8th try.

Fiji faces Kenya next at 10:18am and then Australia at 2:05pm today.