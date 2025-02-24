Fijiana to take on New Zealand in final

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team will play New Zealand in the Women’s Cup final of the HSBC Vancouver 7s at 1.41pm this afternoon.

This follows a dominant 28-7 victory over Japan in their semifinal clash.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Men’s 7s team will contest the third-place playoff against Spain at 12:05 pm, having narrowly lost their semifinal match against South Africa 12-10.

Article continues after advertisement

Additionally, South Africa will be playing Argentina in the Men’s Cup final at 1.05pm.