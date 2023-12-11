Fijiana clinches 5th place

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side clinched 5th place in the Cape Town 7s after defeating Canada 19-17.

Reapi Ulunisau led the team brilliantly with her two tries while Adi Vani Buleki scored one try.

Canada scored three tries as well but Ulunisau’s kicking made the difference as she successfully converted two while her counterpart only managed one.

The Fijiana side were trailing 7-12 at half time.

Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s team will face Ireland for the 3rd Place Play-off at 4:10 this morning.