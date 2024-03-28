Fijiana always looking to improve: Fuli

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side is confident it can reach the top eight position at the end of this year’s HSBC World Sevens Series.

The Fijiana currently sit in seventh spot in the series points table with three legs remaining.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says the team needs to maintain its place in the top eight in order to qualify for the Madrid 7s under a new revamped series format.

“Right now we’re just trying to expose and rotate all the squad members, for the remainder in Hong Kong and Singapore and then qualify for Madrid. That is the plan. We also focusing on the bigger picture which is the Olympics and it’s good that we utilize and expose as many players as we can.”

Fuli adds despite the team’s current form over the past few tournaments, the players are always looking to bounce back and improve their performance.

Under the revamped World Sevens Series format, the top eight teams in each of the men’s and women’s standings following seven rounds will be split into two pools of four and compete in a grand final in Madrid, with the winners to take the overall season crown.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s side are grouped in Pool B with Australia, Ireland and South Africa in the Hong Kong 7s next weekend.