Fijiana 7s drawn in tough pool for Perth 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team has landed in a challenging “pool of death” for the upcoming HSBC SVNS Perth, facing Olympic silver and bronze medallists Canada and the USA, along with Great Britain in Pool B.

Women’s Olympic champions New Zealand headline Pool A, where they will take on Japan, Ireland, and Brazil.

Hosts and reigning HSBC SVNS 2024 champions Australia are grouped in Pool C alongside France, China, and Spain.

The Perth 7s is scheduled from January 24-26.