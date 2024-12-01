Fiji to face Spain in Dubai 7s final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team stormed into the Dubai 7s final with a 43-21 win over Argentina in the second cup semifinal.

The Osea Kolinisau coached side will face Spain at 4.11 am tomorrow, who edged New Zealand 19-14 in the first semifinal.

Fiji started the match with high intensity as George Bose opened the scoring in just the second minute.

Joji Nasova followed with a try in the 4th minute, both converted by Filipe Sauturaga to give Fiji an early 14-0 lead.

Argentina responded in the 6th minute with a try from Santiago Mare, converted by Joaquin Pellandini, narrowing the gap to 14-7.

Jeremaia Matana restored Fiji’s momentum just before halftime, with Sauturaga’s accurate conversion extending the lead to 21-7 at the break.

The Fijians picked up where they left off in the second half, with Nasova securing his second try in the 9th minute.

Pilipo Bukayaro crossed the line moments later, followed by Ilikimi Vunaki’s try in the 11th minute, pushing the score to an impressive 38-7.

Terio Veilawa capped off Fiji’s scoring in the 13th minute.

Argentina fought back with two late tries by Marcos Moneta and Luciano Gonzalez, both converted, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Fiji’s commanding lead.