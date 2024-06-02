Sevens

Fiji through to Madrid 7s semi-final

Zaitun Sahim Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 2, 2024 2:25 am

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side continued with its impressive performance as they defeated South Africa 26-7 this morning in their last pool game  to force its way into the semi-final..

The Fijian side was impressive throughout the match, maintaining their composure and was well with their defense.

Jerry Tuwai, who has been exceptional throughout the tournament, opened the scoring right after kick off before some exciting style of passes displayed by the players seeing Waisea Nacuqu and Tira Wilagi dotting two more tries.

Fiji led 21-0 at halftime.

Fiji, who was slowly showing how they used to play before, was on top form.

Viwa Naduvalo, who scored Fiji’s winner in the golden point in their second pool game, styled over the tryline, furthering Fiji’s lead.

South Africa managed to score a try through Rosco Specman in the last minute.

The first semi-final will be played at 10.21pm, while the second will be played at 10.45pm.

You can watch Fiji’s semifinal on FBC TV.

