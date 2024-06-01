Fiji defeats NZ in thrilling opener

Iowane Teba

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has defeated New Zealand 28-26 in their opening match against New Zealand at the Madrid 7s.

It was an early start for the Kiwis as Moses Leo tossed aside the Fijian defenders for a 7-0 lead just a minute in the game before Tepaea Cook Savage scored their second, side stepping and leaving our Fijian players watching.

Waisea Nacuqu narrowed the deficit after a nice pass from skipper Ponipate Loganimasi.

However, the Kiwis continued to show their speed and resilience as they scored their third through Sam Dickson to lead Fiji 19-7 at the break.

Ice in the veins 🥶 The conversion for Fiji to get the win over New Zealand with the clock in the red 👏#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSMAD pic.twitter.com/1GokRFvift — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) May 31, 2024

Our side came back pumping in the second half as Terio Tamani sprinted for their second after scooping a lose ball in the half.

Loganimasi dotted their third in the 10th minute giving the side hope.

However, New Zealand’s Job Webber replied with a successful conversion to lead 24-21.

The skipper continued to make use of spaces created by two-time Olympian Jerry Tuwai for a 26-all point before Iowane Teba nailed it with a successful conversion to defeat the Kiwis.

They will face Ireland in their second pool game at 11.06pm before they take on South Africa at 1.48am on Sunday.

You can watch all these matches live on the FBC TV Channel.