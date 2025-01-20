Fiji 7s to Face Uruguay in Perth Opener

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team will kick off their HSBC Perth 7s campaign against Uruguay this Friday.

The match will be at 3:22PM.

Fiji will then take on Kenya at 7:59 PM the same evening before clashing with New Zealand at 4:22 PM on Saturday in their final pool match.

The Men’s Cup quarterfinals are scheduled for 9:27 PM on Saturday, with the semifinals at 7:05 PM Sunday and the Cup final wrapping up the tournament at 11:35 PM.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team will open their campaign against the USA at 4:06 PM on Friday, followed by matches against Canada at 8:21 PM Friday and Great Britain at 6:19 PM Saturday.

The Women’s Cup quarterfinals will kick off at 12:02 AM Sunday, with semifinals at 7:49 PM Sunday and the final taking place at 12:11 AM Monday.