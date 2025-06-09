Canakaivata to lead Drua 7s at Coral Coast

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

World Cup 7s winner Elia Canakaivata will captain the Drua side at the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, while Olympic Games silver medallist Joji Nasova will make his debut in the Drua 7s jumper at the tournament, which starts this Thursday in Sigatoka.

Both are experienced sevens campaigners and are expected to be joined by the likes of Kitione Salawa.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has named an interesting line-up for the 14th edition of the tournament.

Malolo halfback Simeli Karacia has also booked a spot in the team.

Sevens legend Waisale Serevi and former Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo will coach the Drua 7s side.

Other members of the squad include Isikeli Rabitu, Philip Baselala, Aisea Nawai, Joweli Walevu, Ilaisa Droasese, Maika Tuitubou, Kalioni Ratunabuabua, Pita Manamanaivalu, Meli Dreu and Bogi Kikau.

The side is pooled with the British Army, Japan SDS and Yaro Chiefs.

The Drua takes on the British Army at 11.40am in its opening match on Thursday.

