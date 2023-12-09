Bukayaro hat trick secures win

Filipo Bukayaro showed his class by scoring a hat trick [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways 7s men’s side bounced back from their opening loss in the Cape Town 7s with a 33-7 win over Spain.

Halfback Filipo Bukayaro showed his class by scoring a hat trick while Fiji’s other tries came from Kaminieli Rasaku, Jerry Matana and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

Fiji will need to win their third and final pool match against Argentina to reach the cup quarter-finals.

The Ben Gollings-coached side will face the Pumas at 4:50am tomorrow.