Scott Robertson sacked, Joseph favorite to replace him

[Source: Supplied]

The All Blacks will be led by a new head coach in 2026 after New Zealand Rugby confirmed the departure of Scott Robertson following the completion of its end-of-season review.

Robertson’s tenure ends midway through his four-year contract, bringing his stint in charge to a close after the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

New Zealand Rugby said Robertson had departed the role as head coach as part of the formal review process, with an immediate search now underway for a successor ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

In a brief response, Robertson said he was “gutted by this outcome” after less than two years at the helm of the national side. He took over from Ian Foster following the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, inheriting a team in transition.

While there were notable victories, Robertson struggled to deliver consistent results. The All Blacks failed to secure the Rugby Championship during his tenure and suffered a historic first loss to Argentina on Argentine soil. They also endured a heavy defeat to South Africa in Wellington last year, coming just a week after preserving their long-standing unbeaten record at Eden Park, which dates back to 1994.

Robertson finishes with a record of 20 wins from 27 Test matches. New Zealand Rugby confirmed there have been no further changes to the wider All Blacks coaching or management group at this stage.

As the recruitment process begins, Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph has emerged as the early favorite to take over the role, with the All Blacks entering a crucial rebuilding phase on the road to the next World Cup.

