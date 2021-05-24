Scotland tests champions in Malaga 7s

Defending champions South Africa produced a strong start although nearly going down to Scotland in its first outing at the HSBC World 7s Series in Malaga.

The side managed to defeat Scotland 17-7 at full-time.

The side were weak off the ball in the first half giving way to Scotland to penetrate a 7-0 lead at half time.

Article continues after advertisement

But Scotland’s superb first-half display was overpowered by the Blitzboks powerful defence in the second spell.

South Africa responded quickly with a series of tries through Zain Davids after some creativity and a stunning line from the burly forward .

From there on, the World Series champions took complete control of the match ending in a win.

In other matches, France defeated Wales 38-10, Australia ended in a draw with Germany 12-all and thrashed Japan 42-0 in its second game, Argentina beat Jamaica 31-7, Wales edged Kenya 19-14 and Argentina defeated Spain 19-0.

The second round of games continues today with Canada facing Wales at 10pm and you can watch it live on FBC TV on the Walesi platform.