Scotland tests champions in Malaga 7s
January 22, 2022 7:21 am
[Source: HSBC World 7s Series]
Defending champions South Africa produced a strong start although nearly going down to Scotland in its first outing at the HSBC World 7s Series in Malaga.
The side managed to defeat Scotland 17-7 at full-time.
The side were weak off the ball in the first half giving way to Scotland to penetrate a 7-0 lead at half time.
But Scotland’s superb first-half display was overpowered by the Blitzboks powerful defence in the second spell.
South Africa responded quickly with a series of tries through Zain Davids after some creativity and a stunning line from the burly forward .
From there on, the World Series champions took complete control of the match ending in a win.
In other matches, France defeated Wales 38-10, Australia ended in a draw with Germany 12-all and thrashed Japan 42-0 in its second game, Argentina beat Jamaica 31-7, Wales edged Kenya 19-14 and Argentina defeated Spain 19-0.
The second round of games continues today with Canada facing Wales at 10pm and you can watch it live on FBC TV on the Walesi platform.