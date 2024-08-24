QVS continues its dominance in Deans

Action from the Deans U-18 final between QVS and Nasinu Secondary

Queen Victoria School has once again asserted its dominance in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Deans competition, clinching the title for a record 25th time in the 85th year of the tournament.

In an electrifying final, QVS powered past Nasinu Secondary School with a 27-13 victory.

From the moment the whistle blew, QVS took charge, setting the tone for the match.

Article continues after advertisement

The game’s highlight came when inside centre Asaeli Gade crossed the try line for the team’s fourth try, putting the final stamp on their impressive win.

This victory not only adds to their storied legacy but also marks a successful defense of the title they won last year, further cementing QVS’s status as the most successful school in the history of the competition.