Lelean breaks two-year losing streak against Marist

After two years of consecutive losses to Marist Brothers High School, Lelean Memorial School’s under-16 team finally turned the tide, securing a hard-fought 8-6 victory in their quarter-final match.

Marist had been a tough opponent for Lelean since they first faced off in the under-14 grade, but this time, Lelean managed to overcome their rival.

Despite Marist controlling much of the game, Lelean stayed resilient and scored a decisive try in the final moments.

Lelean’s manager, Jo Savou, expressed his relief and joy at finally defeating Marist.

“We have been trying to defeat Marist for two years, and I told them on Thursday it was either win today or never win again till under 18.”

He added that the team’s hunger and determination played a key role in their victory.