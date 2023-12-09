Saukuru emphasizes sports talent development

[Source: Supplied]

Talent development in sports is important because of its potential as a source of income for individuals and the nation as a whole.

This was highlighted by Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru while presiding at the certificate presentation for the Navatusila Sports Training of Trainers program in Navosa yesterday.

Saukuru says talent is a valuable asset that can not only bring pride and recognition to our nation but also serve as a means of livelihood for our youth.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it is crucial that we invest in nurturing and harnessing this talent to create opportunities for our athletes to excel on both national and international platforms.

According to the Minister, the Navatusila Sports program, organized by the ministry has been a remarkable success, attracting participants from various sporting disciplines.

Saukuru says over the course of the program, trainers were equipped with the necessary tools and techniques to effectively train and develop young athletes, ensuring the growth and success of sports in our communities.

He says the Ministry is always ready to provide assistance and guidance to youths to help them achieve their sporting aspirations.