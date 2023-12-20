Saukuru aims to end 2023 on a high

[ Source : Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]

2023 is an amazing year for the sport of chess as they’ve noted an increase in female participants for their competitions compared to previous years.

The Fiji Chess Federation believes they’re on track as more youngsters are competing in the Vodafone National Championship.

A 15-year-old participant, Mikaela Saukuru, says that she is happy with the continuous interest shown by girls, particularly those in primary schools.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds these girls are excellent in the competition.

“It’s quite challenging because small girls are playing too in the competition and it’s a good experience for me and the other girls”

Saukuru, who started playing chess at the age of nine, is pleased to be given a space and platform to compete with the top guns.

The Suva Grammar School student is hoping to finish in the top five.

Meanwhile, the championship will end today.