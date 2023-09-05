World Rugby confident of good outing

[Source: World Rugby]

World Rugby has expressed its unwavering confidence in resolving the issues surrounding the citing procedures, the use of cards in games, and the impact of match officials on the outcomes of matches.

World Rugby’s Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin, addressed this matter during the opening conference of the tournament.

Gilpin states that they are optimistic that the controversies surrounding match officials in the lead-up to the World Cup will not be repeated.

He highlighted their introduction and implementation of the foul play review bunker, first in Super Rugby and then in the summer games as part of Rugby World Cup warm-up matches.

Furthermore, he acknowledges that when introducing new processes and procedures, there are always opportunities for learning and improvement.

