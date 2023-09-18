Trio lead Fiji’s stats

Levani Botia of Fiji passes the ball whilst under pressure from Tom Hooper and Richard Arnold of Australia. [Source: World Rugby]

Josua Tuisova, Simione Kuruvoli, and Levani Botia spearheaded the Flying Fijians’ remarkable performance as they triumphed over Australia 22-15 at this morning’s Rugby World Cup clash.

In a historic victory, Fiji notched its first win against Australia in an astonishing 69 years, marking a maiden World Cup triumph against the Wallabies.

Tuisova showcased his prowess with 10 impressive carries, amassing a remarkable total of 123 meters gained during the match.

[Source: World Rugby]

Kuruvoli took control of the game with eight precise kicks and executed 38 precise passes, exhibiting exceptional playmaking skills.

Botia emerged as the defensive standout, leading the charge with a remarkable 14 tackles, showcasing his tenacity on the field.

Seven resilient players displayed immense endurance by playing the full 80 minutes. This impressive group included Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Viliame Mata, Teti Telia, Semi Radadra, and Ilaisa Droasese.