Springboks report online threat against scrumhalf Reinach

Africa's Cobus Reinach scores their third try [Source: Reuters]

South Africa’s Cobus Reinach is “in a good space” after an online threat that included a picture of the scrumhalf’s son following the 29-28 win over hosts France in the World Cup quarter-finals, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said.

Reinach plays for Montpellier in France’s Top14 and started Sunday’s victory, which came amid complaints by France captain Antoine Dupont about the performance of referee Ben O’Keeffe.

South African Rugby have reported the incident to authorities, while Stick said Reinach, who starts in the semi-final against England on Saturday, had taken it in his stride.

Article continues after advertisement

Stick said they were happy with the security around the tournament.