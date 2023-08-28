RWC foreseen as unforgettable by Jones

Australia coach Eddie Jones.

Australia coach Eddie Jones has expressed his belief that this year’s Rugby World Cup has the potential to leave an indelible mark in everyone’s memory.

With his team sharing the same pool as the Flying Fijians in the upcoming RWC in France, Jones was prompted to comment on Fiji’s impressive 30-22 victory over England at Twickenham last Saturday.

In response, he offered the following perspective.

“Bula bula, fantastic mate. It’s really good to see what we termed as Tier Two countries before, a country like Fiji go to Twickenham, beat England, its great for the competition, great for Fijian rugby and it’s only going to make a better tournament.”

The straightforward coach, recognized for his candidness under pressure, asserts that the outcome simply establishes a solid groundwork for the RWC.

“This could be the World Cup that no one will ever forget. And you got Fiji causing an upset against England at Twickenham, which adds more flavor to the competition. Samoa runs Ireland close. So yeah it’s great for World Rugby, great for Fiji, you know I am sure they will get a lot of confidence out of it and great for the tournament mate, great.”

Fiji and Australia square off in the RWC on September 18th at 3.45am.

Fiji‘s first game is on September 11 at 7am against Wales.