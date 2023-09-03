No one is a stranger now: Mayanavanua

Lock Temo Mayanavanua [1st from left]

Eight weeks ago, it was a different story when the Fiji Water Flying Fijians marched into camp at Welagi village in Taveuni.

Now with six days out from its first 2023 Rugby World Cup pool match, the team camaraderie is at a new level.

The special journey that started in the Garden Island is slowly starting to bear fruits even after many questioned the idea and the logic behind it.

Now the players are thankful they did something different which has a deeper meaning.

Lock Temo Mayanavanua says they’ve grown stronger as a group.

“What’s different is I’d probably say the togetherness of this team, as I said in Taveuni, the first-night boys were divided into two groups, the Drua on one side and European-based players on one side, I think one really good thing about Taveuni is it really brought the team together and I can see that throughout this week no one is a stranger to anyone else.”



Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta [left]

For Fijian Drua star Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta who experienced life in the village for the first time, he says the bond is a special one and he’s thankful to be part of it.

“It’s been a big help I think we’re all like close brothers now, some of the boys might be getting sick of each other you know but it’s a solid pack.”

Fiji faces Wales at 7 am on Monday in Bordeaux.