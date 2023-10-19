New Zealand name team to play Argentina

Mark Tele'a [Source: World Rugby]

Head coach Ian Foster has named his New Zealand match-day 23 for tomorrow’s Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against Argentina in Saint-Denis.

Left-wing Mark Tele’a back in the starting XV for Leicester Fainga’anuku after being dropped for disciplinary reasons for the quarter-final win over Ireland.

Sam Whitelock comes into the second row as a straight swap for Brodie Retallick, who moves to the bench where he is joined by replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, as Dane Coles drops out.

There are 12 survivors in the match-day team from their RWC 2019 semi-final loss against England – Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett,

Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Codie Taylor and captain Sam Cane.

There are five players in the match-day team who have reached a RWC final – Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett and Sam Cane in 2015, and Sam Whitelock in 2011 and 2015.

Whitelock is looking to become the first player in RWC history to reach three finals.

Wing Will Jordan has scored 28 tries in 29 tests for the All Blacks. His first career try came against Los Pumas in the 2020 Tri-Nations, scoring a double off the bench in just 15 minutes of game-time. He has not scored against them since that day.

Fly-half Richie Mo’unga has scored the fourth-most Rugby World Cup points for the All Blacks (95), behind Dan Carter (191), Grant Fox (170), and Andrew Mehrtens (163).

Hooker Codie Taylor did not miss a tackle against Ireland last weekend, completing all 14 attempts. He has lost just one lineout on his throw, winning 29/30 launched.

Number eight Ardie Savea has scored three tries in his past two matches – he has never scored in three consecutive tests in his career. He has scored a try in each of his past two tests against Los Pumas.