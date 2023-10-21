New Zealand advance to final with easy win over Argentina

[Source: Reuters]

Winger Will Jordan scored a hat-trick of tries as New Zealand romped into the Rugby World Cup final with a dominant 44-6 victory over error-prone Argentina in semi-final at the Stade de France.

Shannon Frizell went over twice with Jordie Barrett and Aaron Smith adding two more tries as the All Blacks crossed the line seven times without reply. Jordan is now the tournament’s leading try scorer with eight.

Richie Mo’unga kicked a penalty and three conversions while Argentina managed two first-half penalties through Emiliano Boffelli.

The All Blacks will take on England or South Africa, who play in the second semi-final at the Stade de France on Saturday, in next weekend’s decider in Paris.