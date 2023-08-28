Little proud of Flying Fijians

Nicky Little.

Former Flying Fijian player Nicky Little, a New Zealand-born, expressed his belief that the current group of Flying Fijians can surpass their achievements in 2007.

Little, along with numerous other fans, showed up to support Fiji in their game against England.

Witnessing the team’s victory on Sunday was an incredibly emotional moment for him and all former players.

“I didn’t know whether I should cry or laugh or get angry I didn’t want ruin this day.”

Little emphasized that the feeling he experienced during this historic win will forever remain etched in his memory.

As the most capped Fijian player, he firmly asserts that Fiji is a team that should not be underestimated.

Fiji will face Wales at 7am on September 11th.