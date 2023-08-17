Koroiduadua joins team

Jone Koroiduadua [front] with the Flying Fijians team in France

All the Fiji Water Flying Fijians players named for the Rugby World Cup are now finally in camp in France.

This is after prop Jone Koroiduadua joined the side in Pornic.

Koroiduadua was the last player to team up with the national side.

Article continues after advertisement

He’ll get his first training run today with the rest of the team.

The Nadroga man was selected after Meli Tuni failed to recover in time for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Simon Raiwalui will name his side to face France later tonight.

Fiji takes on France at 7.05 am on Sunday.