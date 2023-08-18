It'll be an honor to sing anthem in i-Taukei: Radradra

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians players and management have been practicing singing the i-Taukei version of the national anthem this week in Pornic, France.

The players and management requested the Fiji Rugby Union Trust and Interim Board of Trustees if they could sing the anthem in i-Taukei which was approved before it was taken up to the government.

The Prime Minister of Fiji as the Head of Government approved the request.

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu says he respects that Fiji is a multicultural country but the initial objective of the group is to reconnect with their roots and their identity.



Waisea Nayacalevu

He says singing the anthem in i-Taukei is part of that reconnection.

Nayacalevu adds the players have welcomed the news and are excited to sing it for the first time against France on Sunday.

For this weekend’s captain, Semi Radradra, it’ll be a different feeling altogether to sing the national anthem in his mother tongue.

‘This is the first time in history for a team to sing the national anthem in our i-Taukei language, it’s very special and I think it will be an honor.”



Semi Radradra

Players will sing ‘Meda Dau Doka’ first followed by the English version ‘Blessing Grant’.

Fiji plays France at 7 am on Sunday.