Initiative helps mum watch son at RWC

Fiji Water Flying Fijians lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta [left]

Some fundraising and donations will see Vicky Nukunuku leave New Zealand for the first time to watch her son, Fiji Water Flying Fijians lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta at the Rugby World Cup.

Cirikidaveta known as Big T joined the Fijian Drua two years ago and a lot has happened in his career since then.

Following ‘Big T’s’ selection into the Flying Fijians World Cup squad, his youth team coach in New Zealand Paroa Brooking planned to do something special so Cirikidaveta’s mum could watch him in France.

Article continues after advertisement

After a month of fundraising and donations, the proud mum, Nukunuku will travel to France on Wednesday.

The response from friends, families and community regarding the initiative has been overwhelming.

Cirikidaveta has been starting with Isoa Nasilasila as locks in the last few Tests and is one of the most improved players in the squad.

The 25-year-old played for Tasman in the NPC before joining the Drua.

He made his debut this year in the Pacific Battle.

The Flying Fijians will play Wales at 7am on Monday in Bordeaux.