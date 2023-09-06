Home and Living steps in

[Source: Supplied]

Just a few days following the feature on FBC News about Simione Kuruvoli, the halfback for the Flying Fijians, and his family’s absence of a television, Home and Living has stepped in to offer their support.

In a heartwarming demonstration of goodwill and community solidarity, the company has graciously provided Simione Kuruvoli’s mother, Alumite Kuruvoli, with a complete television set and all the necessary accessories.

This compassionate gesture not only brings happiness to the Kuruvoli family but also ensures that they have the perfect means to stay connected with the Flying Fijians and follow their team.

Home and Living, a division of Vinod Patel, has stated that this initiative is part of their corporate social responsibility. They mentioned that upon learning about the family’s situation, they were eager to ensure that the family could fully enjoy the rugby experience.

The company emphasized its unwavering support for the Flying Fijians and its commitment to standing alongside them in their endeavours.