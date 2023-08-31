Flying Fijians stay grounded in tough RWC journey

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says he has not received a single complaint from his players since the start of their tough Rugby World Cup preparation.

The Flying Fijians began their preparations in July with a one-week camp in Taveuni in a move to reconnect with people and have a clear understanding of why and who they’re playing for.

Following the Pacific Nations Cup, the team went on to face France and England in two Test matches.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui.

In between were rigorous training sessions every day and Raiwalui says he is happy with how his team has managed to stay grounded.

“It’s been a tough campaign and we pushed them to their limits. We’ve done three to four days of training sometimes and there’s never been a complaint. I think we’ve worked hard and we honour our value, we’re grounded and we understand the task.”

Raiwalui says they understand a tough Welsh team awaits them and they’re preparing accordingly.

The Flying Fijians will face Wales in their first RWC pool match on September 11 at 7 a.m.