Flying Fijians receive warm welcome in Nadi

The Fiji Water Flying Fijian side received a warm welcome as they touched down at the Nadi International Airport following their valiant display at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Despite a quarterfinal exit, the 27 players and management were greeted with resounding cheers from their families, friends, and dedicated supporters, symbolizing the nation’s unwavering pride in the beloved team.

Amidst the celebratory atmosphere, emotions ran high as the community gathered to honor their heroes who had left an indelible mark on the international rugby stage.

The team’s unwavering dedication and sheer determination throughout the tournament had captured the hearts of rugby enthusiasts worldwide.

While the overseas-based players and coach Simon Raiwalui were unable to join the welcome reception, the team’s spirits remained high as they were also treated to a special welcome ceremony at the Tanoa International Hotel.