Sep 05 11:03 AM
RWC 2023
Flying Fijians in France: 05/9/23
Akuila Cama
Deputy News Manager
[email protected]
September 5, 2023 10:03 am
Fiji Water Flying Fijians first training run in Bordeaux, France.
Court extends bail for Sayed-Khaiyum
Inflation may increase: RBF
Flying Fijians in France: 05/9/23
Flying Fijians videos: 04/09/23
Ministry to establish Sandalwood Growers Association
Exploitation of minors exposed in August statistics
No case to answer ruling today
Technical officers to support MoH’s asset management
No forced relocation should happen in Fiji
Dairy farmers raise concerns
Ratsun Apartment Hotel injects $1.1m into new rooms
Three dead and three missing after torrential rain
Ratu stepped in for Tagitagivalu after parents passing
Biden disappointed Xi will not attend G20 summit
Fiji Baseball begins MoU initiation with Nihon University
Ukraine's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov dismissed
Nasinu duo makes trainer happy
Women’s table tennis duo bag win
Jordie Barrett in doubt for World Cup opener after injury
U.S. aiming for record sixth title as World Cup enters knockout phase
Calls for France to drop Chalureau over racism controversy
India overcome dropped catches to thump Nepal in Asia Cup
Australia- Fiji relationship signifies strong bonds
Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach U.S. Open quarters
Update on the Review of Fiji’s 4th Trade Policy at the World Trade Organization
New police recruits to assist in policing
More than half of Australians oppose Indigenous panel in constitution, poll shows
Byrne, Baber are proud coaches
‘Equalizer 3’ cleans up, while ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ score new records
India steps up coal use to stop outages triggered by unusually dry weather
34 players named for Netball extended squad
MoH looks at innovative backups to address weak electrical network
Flying Fijians in France: 03/09/23
Five DFPL games set for this weekend
Boys charged with the rape of their niece
Ministry to provide status reports during Education Summit
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to share screen
Stray animals a concern on Lakeba Island
Claims of an extra-marital affair within Cabinet dismissed
Fiji ratifies the Status of Forces Agreement with France
Russian drone attack hits Danube port infrastructure, Ukraine says
Sam names extended squad for OFC Futsal Nations Cup
Farrell reveals fundamental aspect of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup mindset
Ostapenko dumps defending champion Swiatek out of US Open
Cabinet endorses the Higher Salaries Commission Bill
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
Madrid residents told to stay at home as torrential rain sweeps across Spain
Djokovic enjoys drama-free win to reach US Open quarters
Streamlined SOPs for town and country planning department
Beyoncé shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles
Child labour at 'critical moment' as more pushed into work: ILO
Labasa Town bypass road a matter of urgency: Rabuka
No one is a stranger now: Mayanavanua
Vanuatu parliament to elect new prime minister after court appeal dismissed
Former sprint queen calls for more international exposure
Need to bolster operational research capacity
Agriculture Ministry to assist dairy farmers
Fiji Hockey finds silver lining in venue struggles
Israeli-Iranian movie filmed undercover to avoid suspicion
Evaluation of labour mobility schemes is vital: Singh
Cybercrimes cannot be avoided: SSP Seru
Biden says he's disappointed that Xi will not attend G20 summit
Conference welcomes government’s assistance
The Nun II Struggles to get screens as theatres prefer to allot almost all shows to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan
Implementation of FNPF deductions for PALM workers key: Singh
As Typhoon Haikui barrels into Taiwan, thousands are evacuated
Kajol receives an award for her performance in the web series
FNU seminar aspires to form key partnerships
First live evacuation drill for Naqali village
Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'
Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud
Eighty years on, Italian victims of Nazi crimes finally to get compensation
$28m owed in unpaid bills: WAF
Rural-urban drift an issue in the Lau group
Initiative helps mum watch son at RWC
FNU TVET targets school drop-outs, unemployed youths
Gauff outlasts Wozniacki to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals
Possible increase in Skipper Cup teams
Marketing an issue for Lomati Kava farmers
Religious leaders urged to lead environmental campaign
Discipline key for Fiji U23
Arsenal score twice in stoppage time to sink Man Utd
Fiji Volleyball on course with Pacific Games prep
Quarter-finals set at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023
Grant to ICT Business Programme framework endorsed
Szoboszlai, Salah score as Liverpool ease past Villa
Classification confirmed for teams placed 9-32 at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023
Preliminary final matches confirmed
Coco Gauff, Caroline Wozniacki ready for clash of generations at US Open
Chew attends Pacific Islands police chiefs’ conference
Edouard double fires Palace to 3-2 win over Wolves
Canada clinch direct spot to 2024 Olympics
USA qualify directly for 2024 Olympics
Ronaldo celebrates 850th career goal in Al-Nassr win
Government clarifies review of Surfing Act
Fiji to face Solomons in semi-final
Kris sent off as Sharks overcome Raiders
Qaranivalu hopes for Drua contract next season
Lautoka beats Suva in top of table clash
Armani stages star-studded fashion spectacle in Venice
Ministry to help curb NCDs
Johannesburg fire: Hijacks and death traps in a crumbling South African city centre
FNU prioritizes TVET programs
Foran scores three as Titans edge gallant Bulldogs
State Lands Amendment Bill to be tabled in parliament
Nalumisa launches trial SOP initiative
Fierce competition in House Bowls competition
Kamal honours father’s love and sacrifice
Ukraine tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky named suspect in fraud probe
Catarogo double seals win for Tailevu Naitasiri
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago
Emotional Tony Leung wins lifetime award at Venice
With DeSantis absent, Biden surveys storm damage in Florida
Star-struck Coco Gauff uses Justin Bieber as motivation for comeback win
Australia government to introduce bill barring 'wage theft' on Monday
Namosi to challenge Nadroga for Farebrother Trophy
Steer clear of materialistic lifestyle: PM
Baraki credits teammates in U19 basketball win
Major turnout in hockey trials
Vanuatu secure semi-final place at OFC Olympic Qualifier
Rain and mud leave Burning Man revelers stranded in Nevada desert
Labour migration a challenge: WAF
Crimes within homes by family members a concern: Raikaci
Greater levels of exports for Fiji: Kamikamica
After outrage over Taylor Swift tickets, reform has been slow across the US
Chris Eubank Jr wins middleweight rematch
Business as usual on Father’s Day
Ireland’s Dan Sheehan recovery on track
Jimmy Buffett, American singer-songwriter, dies at 76
India court orders Jet Airways founder to remain in custody until Sept. 11
Prominent classical music conductor pulls out of future engagements after allegedly hitting a singer
Make-up artist explains thinking behind Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein nose
Israel: Police clash with Eritrean asylum seekers
Basketball tournament a success
Polanski film 'The Palace' can't find distributors in US, Britain or France, producer says
Netball Fiji launches five-year strategic plan
Table toppers clash in DFPL
Another injury blow for France ahead of RWC
Flying Fijians officially welcomed to the 2023 RWC
Executive teachers to be appointed
Haaland bags fifth Premier League hat-trick
Rayalu questions his staff on deliverables
Esteemed Pacific figures to feature in FNU leadership seminar
Skipper Cup top four confirmed
India v Pakistan Asia Cup blockbuster ends in washout
Sabalenka flattens France's Burel to reach U.S. Open fourth round
New Zealand put out Egypt's Olympic ambitions
Knights make it nine straight to secure fifth spot
After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
Yat Sen wins nail biting U19 final
Nasinu Gold retains title
Grammar new champs of U19 girl’s basketball
Fiji U23 through to the semi-finals
Early exit for a top five team at RWC
Panthers end Cowboys' season to claim minor premiership
Local Government Amendment Bill to be tabled in parliament
Dolphins smash Warriors to end debut season on a high
Grammar and Yat Sen rule U17 Basketball Tournament
Coconut industry supports over 1,000 livelihoods: Rayalu
Typhoon Saola makes landfall in Guangdong after slamming Hong Kong, Macau
Naitasiri whacks Yasawa in 12-try thriller
Collective agreements vital for equal Pacific: Tabuya
Lautoka scoops Netball U19 title
More demand of organic products in overseas: Naidu
SGS dedicates U15 grades win to late teacher
Candidate close to establishment wins Singapore presidential race
SJSS on track to defend U19 basketball title
Netball National Championship finalists confirmed
Roald Dahl shouldn't be touched, director Wes Anderson tells Venice
Covenant Brothers claim Mosese Taga Shield
Fiji to be officially welcomed in Bordeaux tonight
Draw enough for Fiji U23
SGS beats defending champs of U15 grade
Athletics Fiji in search of venues
Feasibility study to be undertaken for medicinal cannabis
US Capitol attack: Proud Boys leader gets 18 years in prison, matching longest
Fiji to host 2024 SPTE
Dutch designer shows adjustable fashion for all
LICI launches new project
New champion to be crowed in U19 boys basketball
Gauff storms back, setting up Wozniacki clash at U.S. Open
Ministries urged to adopt guide to healthy catering
Music and light shows bring new energy to derelict Hungarian power plant
Abortion rights center stage in Democrats’ 2024 US election campaign
Venice shows small films can make it, Danish director says
Inter Miami decide not to stay at LA hotel where workers are striking
'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution
Mohamed al-Fayed, ex-Harrods owner whose son died with Princess Diana, dead at 94
Flying Fijians keeping eyes on the prize
NZ visa-free travel needs to happen: Prasad
Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling
SODELPA adapts to financial challenges
Concerns over insufficient storage facilities
Three players to miss PNG decider
England thrash New Zealand in second T20
Schools gear up for basketball finals
Rokoura scouts for new talents
Nalumisa applauds Labasa firefighters
West Ham win spoils Luton's first top-flight home game in 31 years
Roosters keep finals hopes alive with big win over Bunnies