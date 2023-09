The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will be officially welcomed in Bordeaux, France tonight.

The team received a warm welcome when they arrived in their base camp from London, England.

Once arriving, the team had their essential devotion and meal at the Renaissance Hotel.

Article continues after advertisement

They face Wales in their first Rugby World Cup pool match on the 11th of this month at 7 a.m.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will kick off next Saturday between the All Blacks and France.