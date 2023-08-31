Fiji fans in England plan for France travel

Many Fiji Water Flying Fijians fans in England are now making travel arrangements to be in France for the opening Rugby World Cup match against Wales.

Following Fiji’s 30-22 win over England on Sunday, a lot of die hard fans are eager to be in Bordeaux when the Waisea Nayacalevu captained side faces the Welsh Dragons on September 11.

One of the fans is former Flying Fijians lock Sekonaia Kalou who witnessed Fiji’s historical win over England on Sunday.

Kalou says Fijian fans from England will be there in France and even those who didn’t watch the game at Twickenham are now planning to go.

“Moving forward to the World Cup, it’s a good step up for them and the fans, most of them will travel across to support the boys for what they’ve shown.”

The national side will be in France today and they’ll be officially welcomed tomorrow.

Fiji faces Wales on September 11 in Bordeaux.