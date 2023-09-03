Farrell reveals fundamental aspect of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup mindset

Ireland’s head coach, Andy Farrell [Source: Planet Rugby]

Ireland’s head coach, Andy Farrell, has unpacked his squad’s mindset heading into the Rugby World Cup as one of the favorites.

Farrell’s side is ranked number one and has had an outstanding World Cup cycle that included a series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand and victories against all the tier-one nations.

The coach says the team has learned a lot from a variety of situations since he took over after the last World Cup and believes the team has the correct mindset heading into the tournament.

Farrell admits the World Cup will be wide open, but for his team, it is about taking each game as it comes.

The coach feels the progress his team has made has not been surprising given how things have been set up in the Irish camp.

Ireland is in Pool B along with Romania, Scotland, South Africa, and Tonga.