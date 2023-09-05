Family shares Kuruvoli’s comeback from injury

When halfback Simione Kuruvoli was selected to join the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad, it came as a shock for some.

He had not played a game for the Drua as an injury-ravaged season kept him on the sideline.

However, his determination and the support of his family, including his partner and son, have played a crucial role in his recovery and return to the rugby field.

Affectionately known as ‘Little David’, Kuruvoli is now thriving with the love and encouragement of his family.

His mum Alumita Kuruvoli says everything is working out in God’s time as her son slowly proves critics wrong.

“I thank them because it really boosts my son to go up another level and improve in whatever area the critics are pointing out. We’re blessed because criticism helps my son to reach another level.”

Kuruvoli came from a family of Judokas but he broke tradition, going on to be the first from his family to don the white jumper in rugby.

His younger brother called ‘Small Kuruvoli’ by his friends are now following in his footsteps.

“All of my friends in school when they see me playing, always say I’m small Kuruvoli. They know my brother is playing for the Fijian team so I have to prove to them that I can also be the half-back of the Fijian team.”

Amidst all this, the family has to look for a way to watch Kuruvoli and the Flying Fijians as they are currently with a broken TV.

However, their enthusiasm shows that they will stop at nothing to get a glimpse of their son playing at the pinnacle of rugby.

